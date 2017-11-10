China may have decided to steer away from “weird architecture”, but bizarre new buildings continue to pop up throughout the country. The new Ecology Center in Kunshan is one of the strangest we’ve seen – it looks a giant crab, complete with hairy claws and white pincers!

The building is located on Yangcheng Lake’s eastern shore and it references the area’s famous crab-based delicacy. The outer shell is crafted from dark stainless steel, with pincers and claws resting on the ground. The crab’s durable exterior can supposedly withstand strong winds and typhoons.

Work is still underway on the building’s interior, which is expected to open to visitors in 2018.

