The Finnish Post wanted to get the memo out about the climate crisis, but instead of using the internet, it went old school with snail mail. A series of new postage stamps designed by Finnish studio Berry Creative sends the message using a ubiquitous product coupled with basic science.

The line of stamps includes three designs created using heat-reactive ink. When heated, the black silhouetted image turns clear, disappearing to reveal the stark reality of climate change below. The first image features a snow cloud that transforms to show a thunderstorm underneath. The transition from snow to rain depicts the loss of winter snowfall, a crucial natural element for Finland. The second stamp addresses immigration with a depiction of limited migration turning into mass migration as the climate changes, forcing refugees to relocate and find new homes. The third image illustrates a bird that mutates into a skeleton, representing the extinction of many of Finland’s native species.

In an application for the Dezeen Award in Graphic Design, Berry Creative’s creative director Timo Berry stated, “I dug into different consequences of climate change here in Finland, and chose three – snow turning into water and rain in the winters, massive climate refugee crisis, and the loss of endemic species.”

Each stamp encourages the exchange of information regarding climate change’s consequences, going so far as to state that the stamps are visions of the future “if we don’t act fast to fight climate change.” Aiming to inspire concrete actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Finland and around the world, the stamps were specifically designed with eye-catching colors and jagged edges to represent a sense of urgency.

“I wanted to play on very alarming imagery,” Berry told Dezeen. “Usually I like to communicate an alternative, a way to go forward, not just point on a particular problem, but here there was no space for that,” he continued.

In the end, the message is clear. In the words of the studio, “Unlike the effect in the stamp, climate change is not reversible.”

